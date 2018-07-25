Hull FC trio Scott Taylor, Josh Bowden and Danny Washbrook extend deals
Last Updated: 25/07/18 6:06pm
Scott Taylor, Josh Bowden and Danny Washbrook have all committed their futures to Hull FC by penning new deals with the club.
Vice-captain Taylor, whose contract was set to expire in 2019, has signed a new five-year deal, while Bowden has penned a two-year extension to his contract.
Experienced utility man Washbrook has extended his Hull stay by another year and has been awarded a testimonial year in 2019.
Speaking to hullfc.com, Taylor said: "As soon as the club opened talks about staying here, it was a no-brainer for me.
"This is my team that I've grown up with. I've never been as happy in my career as I am now. I love playing for my hometown club and there is nowhere else I want to be."
Bowden, who is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, said: "I'm really happy to get the deal over the line. To be sat on the sidelines after suffering a serious injury and have the contract signed is really reassuring to me."
On Washbrook's contract extension, head coach Lee Radford said: "He's a great professional and he's certainly shown his value through his time here at Hull FC
"His adaptability in a number of positions is very important to us and it's good that we're able to have him on board until 2019."
Betfred Super League Highlights
July 28, 2018, 10:45am
Live on