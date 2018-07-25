Hull FC trio Scott Taylor, Josh Bowden and Danny Washbrook extend deals

England international Scott Taylor's new deal runs until 2023

Scott Taylor, Josh Bowden and Danny Washbrook have all committed their futures to Hull FC by penning new deals with the club.

Vice-captain Taylor, whose contract was set to expire in 2019, has signed a new five-year deal, while Bowden has penned a two-year extension to his contract.

Experienced utility man Washbrook has extended his Hull stay by another year and has been awarded a testimonial year in 2019.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Taylor said: "As soon as the club opened talks about staying here, it was a no-brainer for me.

"This is my team that I've grown up with. I've never been as happy in my career as I am now. I love playing for my hometown club and there is nowhere else I want to be."

Josh Bowden has made 128 appearances for Hull FC

Bowden, who is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, said: "I'm really happy to get the deal over the line. To be sat on the sidelines after suffering a serious injury and have the contract signed is really reassuring to me."

On Washbrook's contract extension, head coach Lee Radford said: "He's a great professional and he's certainly shown his value through his time here at Hull FC

"His adaptability in a number of positions is very important to us and it's good that we're able to have him on board until 2019."