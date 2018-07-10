Tui Lolohea becomes Kevin Sinfield's first Leeds signing

Lolohea joined Wests Tigers from the Vodafone Warriors in 2017 and made 71 appearances in the NRL

Former New Zealand international Tui Lolohea has become Kevin Sinfield's first signing for Leeds.

The 23-year-old Wests Tigers stand-off, who played for Tonga in the 2017 World Cup, will join the Rhinos on a three-year deal from 2019.

Leeds said they have been in discussions with Lolohea for a number of weeks but clinched his signing after the appointment of Sinfield as their new director of rugby.

Sinfield said: "We are delighted to have captured a player of the quality of Tui for next season.

"It is rare in the modern game for any Super League club to sign an international-class 23-year-old from the NRL and I am sure he will be a popular addition to our squad."

Lolohea, who began his NRL career with New Zealand Warriors, was Wests Tigers' top points scorer last season but has been restricted to just six appearances this season due to injury and loss of form.

"I am really excited, it is a long way from home but a different challenge for me and something I am looking forward to," he said.

"It will be very different for me and a new way of life. I am still really young and this is a big journey for me and I want to make the most of my career and my time in England.

"I have had a couple of injuries this year that have held me back a bit but I am looking forward to finishing the season strongly with the Tigers and then making the most of the opportunity to come over to Super League."