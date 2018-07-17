Ryan Hall to leave Leeds Rhinos at end of 2018 season

Leeds Rhino's Ryan Hall has won the Super League six times

England international Ryan Hall has decided to leave Super League side Leeds Rhinos at the end of the 2018 season when his current contract expires.

Hall made his debut in 2007 and is the club's fifth highest try scorer of all time with 231 tries in 327 appearances so far.

The 30-year-old will be most remembered for his last-gasp try against Huddersfield to seal the 2015 League Leaders Shield

"I have had 12 amazing seasons as a Leeds Rhinos player and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together," Hall told the club website.

"For me personally, I feel that this is the right time for a new challenge after such a long period at the club and my decision in no way reflects on the Rhinos.

"Words cannot really do justice to how much representing my hometown club and enjoying so much success has meant to me. My focus now is on the remainder of the season and putting the Rhinos in the best possible position for next season and beyond.

"I have had the privilege of working with brilliant coaches and players in my time at the club and I have total faith that under Kevin Sinfield and James Lowes, they will continue to go in the right direction for the future."

Highlights of Leeds' Super League draw with Wakefield from Headingley on Friday

Hall joined the Rhinos as a junior in 2006 from local side Oulton Raiders. During his time at the Rhinos he has won the Grand Final six times, won the Lance Todd Trophy, the Challenge Cup Trophy and the World Club Challenge.

He has played 38 times for England, scoring 36 tries in total. Hall came second in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup with England after they lost out to Australia 6-0.