David Furner appointed Leeds Rhinos head coach from next season

David Furner will return to Leeds at the start of the 2019 season as head coach

Leeds Rhinos have appointed former player David Furner as head coach from the start of next season.

The 47-year-old, who is currently assistant coach at NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs, has agreed a three-year deal with the Rhinos and will join the Super League club at the start of the 2019 campaign.

"First of all, it is fantastic to be heading back to a club where I have so many fantastic memories from my playing days," said Furner, who spent two seasons with the Rhinos at the end of his playing career.

"I would like to say thank you to the Board of Directors, Gary Hetherington and Kevin Sinfield for offering me this opportunity and I am looking forward to helping the club progress in the future.

Furner spent two seasons with the Rhinos during his playing career

"I know that Kevin and the team are working hard to get through the Qualifiers at present and I have every confidence they will do that with the backing of the fantastic fans at the Rhinos.

"I have had two wonderful seasons at the Rabbitohs and this was not a decision that I took lightly.

"Returning to England is something my family and I are excited about come the end of the season, in the meantime, I am looking to finishing my time at South Sydney in the best possible fashion and wish Kevin and the team good luck for the remainder of their campaign starting on Sunday at Widnes."

Furner will be supported by James Lowes, who took over coaching duties at Headingley following the departure of Brian McDermott earlier this season, as well as the club's Director of Rugby, Kevin Sinfield.

Kevin Sinfield will remain as Director of Rugby

"We are delighted to have secured Dave's services at the Rhinos especially given his outstanding coaching record," said Sinfield.

"He is someone who has always remained a friend of the club since he left here and it fantastic to have him back on board for next season.

"As well as focusing on our current position, there is a great deal of work going on behind the scenes to make sure we build for the future and the signing of Dave Furner is a massive indication of that vision."