Shaun Edwards to become Wigan Warriors head coach from 2020

Shaun Edwards will take charge of Wigan Warriors after the 2019 Rugby Union World Cup

Wigan Warriors have announced Shaun Edwards will return to the club as head coach for the 2020 season on a three-year deal, after his commitments with the Wales Rugby Union side comes to a close.

Edwards, who is currently Wales' defence coach, will assume the head coach role after the 2019 World Cup, with Adrian Lam set to replace the outgoing Shaun Wane on an interim basis next season.

"Shaun Edwards is a legendary figure in both codes of rugby as a supremely gifted player and as a highly successful Coach," Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan told the club's website.

Shaun Edwards signs as Head Coach from 2020! 🍒⚪️🏉 pic.twitter.com/CGxcty3aN5 — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) August 8, 2018

"He is an inspirational figure, a born leader and a winner at everything he has turned his attention to. He also has Wigan Rugby League Club in his blood. We're delighted to have been able to bring Shaun back to the Club which he represented with such distinction.

"Shaun will undoubtedly inject some fresh ideas and impetus into the game, drawing on his extensive experience in rugby union, and we're proud to have made such a progressive appointment. We're looking forward to how he builds on the very strong foundations that we have in place at Wigan.

Shaun Edwards has been with Wales since 2008

"Wigan enjoys a global standing within our sport and beyond and, having Shaun at the helm is a shot in arm for the Club and also for the sport of Rugby League and the Super League competition."

Edwards, 51, began his playing career at Wigan, and went on to make more than 400 appearances for the club over a 14-year spell.

Meanwhile, Lam appeared more than 100 times for Wigan, with the former scrum-half part of their 2002 Challenge Cup winning team.

Shaun Wane is leaving Wigan to join Scottish Rugby as a high performance coach later this year

"We're extremely fortunate to have a man of Adrian's calibre to come into the Head Coach role on an interim basis for the 2019 season," Lenagan added.

"Adrian won the hearts and minds of every Wigan fan during his time here as a player and he's coming to Wigan us as one of Australia's brightest and most respected coaches having coached the Papua New Guinea national team and with the Sydney Roosters. He's a great addition - one that myself, Kris Radlinski and Shaun Edwards are extremely enthused about.

"We all feel Adrian will have significant impact on the Wigan team before returning to Australia with the additional experience to be capable of taking up a Head Coach role there."