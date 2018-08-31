Catalans Dragons' record tryscorer Vincent Duport to retire

Vincent Duport has spent 12 years with Catalans

Catalans Dragons' record tryscorer Vincent Duport will retire from professional rugby league at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has scored 87 tries in his 12 seasons with the Perpignan club and was named in the Catalans' team of the decade.

Duport, who did not feature in the Dragons' Challenge Cup success at Wembley, has made 179 Super League appearances but only four of them this year and also had a season with his hometown club Toulouse.

"A page is turning in my life," Duport said. "I have spent 12 awesome years wearing the blood and gold jersey, playing for the Catalans Dragons, and I leave with my head full of memories.

"I am proud to have been part of the rugby league family. This adventure has given me so much and has built me as a man.

"I leave at the end of 2018, a year no-one will forget, the year of our victory at Wembley."

Duport played for France in the 2013 World Cup and won the last of his 16 caps against England in Avignon in 2016.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara said: "Vincent has been a great servant and consummate professional for the club.

"His tryscoring record speaks for itself. He will always remain a close friend of the club and we all look forward to seeing Vincent wear the jersey with pride over the last few games of this season."