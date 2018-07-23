Hull KR's James Greenwood, Danny McGuire and Mose Masoe suspended for derby against Hull FC

Hull KR will be without Danny McGuire against Hull FC

Hull KR are set to be without James Greenwood, Danny McGuire and Mose Masoe through suspension for Friday's Super League derby at Hull FC.

Former Leeds and England stand-off McGuire has been charged by the Rugby Football League's match-review panel with making contact with a match official in Rovers' 34-20 defeat by Warrington last Friday and handed a one-match penalty notice.

Second rower Greenwood has also been given a one-match ban for a grade B dangerous tackle, while prop Masoe has been handed a two-match penalty notice for a grade C dangerous challenge.

Hull KR, who are guaranteed to finish 10th in the table at the end of the regular season, could fight the charges but coach Tim Sheens is likely to rest players in any case ahead of the more important games in the Super 8s Qualifiers.

Warrington prop Sita Akauola has been given a caution for raising his knees in the tackle in the same match, while Widnes forward Danny Walker has avoided a ban for a low-grade dangerous throw in his side's 34-0 defeat at Leeds.