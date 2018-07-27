Widnes sign Charlie Gubb from Canberra Raiders

Charlie Gubb is joining Widnes after a move to Leigh fell through

Widnes have beaten the transfer deadline to sign New Zealand-born forward Charlie Gubb from Canberra for the rest of the season.

Gubb, 28, had been lined up to join Championship club Leigh until they pulled the plug after missing out on promotion and he changed course for the Vikings.

His signing is subject to receiving a visa.

"It's been a bit of a surreal 24 hours, but I'm excited by the opportunity that has emerged to join Widnes Vikings," Gubb said.

"I had a few different opportunities to consider but I was excited by the one presented to me by James Rule and Widnes Vikings.

"I know that the Vikings have some quality players and some very exciting young talent, so I'm looking forward to joining them in the fight to sustain their Super League status."

The 6ft 2in, 17st Gubb began his career with New Zealand Warriors and has made five appearances for the Raiders in 2018.

Widnes interim head coach Francis Cummins said: "Charlie is a no-nonsense front rower with an appetite for chasing people down.

"His signing, and the recent moves for Harrison Hansen and Liam Finn, have given us options and depth that we've lacked all season."