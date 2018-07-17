Andy Murray drops to British number 23 and 839 in world

Andy Murray has seen his world ranking nosedive, due to continuing injury

Andy Murray is now the British men's number 23 after his continuing injury problems meant he slumped to 839 in the latest world rankings.

The former world number one fell 690 places in Monday's list after his withdrawal from Wimbledon.

Murray, 31, has struggled to recover from hip surgery in January and has only played three matches since reaching the quarter-finals at the All England Club in 2017.

British players ranked above Andy Murray Kyle Edmund (16), Cameron Norrie (77), Liam Broady (177), Jay Clarke (225), Dan Evans (323), James Ward (333), Alexander Ward (338), Edward Corrie (446), Tom Farquharson (479), Brydan Klein (498), Lloyd Glasspool (538), Jonathan Gray (589), Billy Harris (679), Ryan James Storrie (698), Luke Bambridge (706), Oliver Golding (728), Evan Hoyt (745), Neil Pauffley (746), Ryan Peniston (769), Finn Bass (787), Richard Gabb (811) and Luke Johnson (825)

His current position means he is ranked alongside several part-time players and members of the second-tier Challenger Tour.

Murray is hoping to return at the Citi Open in Washington at the end of July as he tries to play himself into form for the US Open.

As Murray struggles, British No 1 Kyle Edmund continues to make progress in the world's top 20

Fortunes are different for current British men's number one Kyle Edmund, who is up to a career-high 16th.

Novak Djokovic's fourth Wimbledon crown saw him rise to 10th in the world.