Andy Lapthorne Q&A ahead of British Open final

Just a week after he was part of the historic quads doubles match at Wimbledon, Britain’s Andy Lapthorne has been making his mark on yet another tournament on home turf, The British Open.

It's one of six Super Series events, the level just below Grand Slam, on the UNIQLO wheelchair tennis tour and sees many of the world's top players in all three divisions - men's, women's and quads - compete for singles and doubles titles.

And by defeating Japan's Koji Sugeno 6-3, 6-2 in the British Open semi-finals he has now booked his spot in his fourth final in the last five years at the event.

He'll now face the player he shared the court and the first ever Wimbledon quad doubles title with in Sunday's singles final, USA's David Wagner, after he came from a set down against Australia's Heath Davidson 5-7, 6-1, 6-0 in his semi-final

"It's great to get the win and be in another final here," Lapthorne told Sky Sports. "I think with what happened last week at Wimbledon, you know that was what I worked so long for and that was the dream so I've gone into this week with a different attitude towards my tennis because of the chance Wimbledon gave us this year."

Although no official statement has been made regarding the quads at next year's Championships it was always the intention to hold last week's exhibition followed by a full event in 2019.

More details will be announced officially by the All England Club in due course but the intention remains the same.

And it's definitely having a positive effect on Lapthorne's tennis this week

"It's just given me so much freedom just to swing. I'm at Wimbledon next year so what have I got to lose and it's about going out and enjoying it now, doing the people around me proud.

"I'm going to go for it in the final, I'm going to give it my all. The match is going to be on my racket.

"You're not going to see me 10ft behind the baseline waiting for people to lose, I'll be sitting on that baseline asking people questions so if I lose it will be because I haven't made enough balls.

"The outcome is all going to be down to me."

A new perspective

Lapthorne has entered this week with a new outlook on his tennis and it's been paying dividends ever since he struck his first ball on Wednesday.

"I've just changed my mindset from making it everything to saying to myself 'why did you play this game Lappo?'" Lapthorne said.

"I played this game because I love it, I didn't play it because I wanted to play with fear.

"There's been times in the past I've taken it too seriously and got very angry and it's cost me matches so it's just now reminding myself life is so short so it's just about enjoying every point and playing my best tennis.

"I've got one of my best mates, Marc McCarroll, coaching me now so not only do I want to achieve for me, I want to achieve for him.

"And when I get into this mode I'm a very dangerous person to be playing because there's zero fear there, I fear no moment, I want to play everyone so bring it on."

The final - Lappo v Wags

Last week the talk was all about Lapthorne and Wagner, also known as 'Lappo' and 'Wags' on the tour, lifting the doubles title together at Wimbledon but this week the stage is now set for one of the biggest rivalries in the quads division - Lapthorne vs Wagner.

It will be the pairs 52nd career meeting, Wagner currently leading the head to head 39-13

And for the world number one, winning would see him lift his fourth British Open singles title.

While should British number one Lapthorne come out on top in Sunday's final it will see him claim his first.

So the prize at stake is a big one, which neither player wants to lose.

"I've lost a lot of finals here so I know what it's like to lose, I'm here to win," Lapthorne told Sky Sports. "We'll go at it hammer and tongs we know how it goes so I look forward to playing him.

"He's a great player it's our 150 millionth meeting so hopefully I can get this win and finally lift the trophy here."