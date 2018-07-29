Cameron Norrie beaten by Ryan Harrison in Atlanta Open semi-finals

British No 2 Cameron Norrie missed out on a maiden ATP World Tour final after losing to America's Ryan Harrison in the semi-finals.

Norrie, world No 73, breezed through the first set before his higher-ranked opponent responded to secure a 2-6 6-3 6-2 victory.

The 23-year-old reached the same stage of a tournament in Lyon but was unable to maintain his hopes of a maiden tour-level title, as Harrison earned a fourth successive come-from-behind win.

Ryan Harrison is targeting the second title of his career

Harrison, world No 53, will meet John Isner after the top seed defeated Matthew Ebden 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 6-1 in the other semi-final.

Isner, defending champion, will look to repeat his victory over Harrison from last year's final in Atlanta and claim a fifth title at the event.

