Johanna Konta brushes aside Serena Williams in San Jose

Johanna Konta stunned Serena Williams in San Jose

Johanna Konta won 12 games in a row to brush aside 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams 6-1 6-0 in San Jose.

Konta, ranked 48th in the world, took less than an hour to hand Williams the worst defeat of her career, and book her place in the second round of the Silicon Valley Classic.

Her 53-minute rout of the younger Williams sister started with two games going to serve before the Briton won five on the bounce.

The second set was even more clinical than the first, as Konta won two service games to love and dished out the bagel on the first of two break - and match - points.

It was the most one-sided loss of Williams' career, in which she served seven double faults and made 25 unforced errors compared to Konta's nine.

The Briton will go on to play Sofia Kenin in the next round.

Serena was handed the worst defeat of her career in San Jose

After the match, 36-year-old Williams tried to shrug off the loss.

"I don't know. I have so many things on my mind that I don't have time to be shocked about a loss where I clearly wasn't at my best," she said.

Konta said: "It's an absolute privilege for me to be on the same court as her.

"She obviously wasn't playing anywhere near her best level but I was just trying to play the match on my terms and do what I can out here and put aside the incredible champion she is and play the player on the day.

"I felt that I did better than her on the day, but it's still a humbling experience for me to be out here with her.

"I had to stay very much on every single point because against her it can turn around at any point."