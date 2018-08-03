Andy Murray left in tears after beating Marius Copil at the Washington Open

Andy Murray was unable to contain his emotions after a three-hour epic against Marius Copil at the Citi Open in Washington.

The former world No 1, who has slipped to No 832 due to nearly a year on the side-lines nursing a hip injury, beat Copil in a match which did not finish until after 3am local time.

Immediately after the 6-7 6-3 7-6 win, sealed with a final set tie-break, Murray broke down in tears.

Murray plays Alex de Minaur on Friday night at the Washington Open, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.