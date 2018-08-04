Emily Appleton on Eastbourne glory and watching Katie Taylor

Emily Appleton has been inspired after seeing Katie Taylor at the O2

15 tennis matches. More silverware. VIP guest at the O2 to see Dillian Whyte, Dereck Chisora and Katie Taylor strut their stuff.....

All in one week. Find out exactly what the 18-year-old Sky Sports Scholar has been up to and how she crammed it all in....

It was quite a seven days! I wrapped up July with a super busy week packed with lots of tennis, tanning (or burning) and boxing.

My week started with the Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park on the grass from Monday to Friday. The venue is where they hold the WTA/ATP event and so it was an amazing place to play.

I was competing in an event called County Week representing Surrey. I love playing for my county - not only do I love to win and compete but I also enjoy giving back to the county that really supports me.

Surrey are in the top division and we battled it out against five other counties - Kent, Norfolk, Essex, Hertfordshire and Warwickshire.

I was lucky enough to play one of my matches on the prestigious centre court. County week is at the heart of British tennis and it's filled with many traditions and so even though it is very tiring it's also very fun.

I played 15 matches in total - 33 sets no less! I managed to get 11/15 wins and help my county become victorious and given the title of the best county in Great Britain.

The weather was great so no rain disruptions but I certainly did get a little burnt.

Emily picked up more silverware playing for her county Surrey

After a day off from tennis to give my body a rest I headed to the O2 in London to watch the Dillian Whyte v Joseph Parker fight.

I had never seen boxing before, let alone a live fight! The O2 atmosphere was amazing - nothing like I was used to in tennis.

The supporters were all so loud and passionate. Tennis fans are a bit more silent and just clap after a good point!

We arrived early before the main fight and got to watch some of the build-up fights including Conor Benn, Katie Taylor and Dereck Chisora.

I loved watching Katie Taylor. It's just amazing they showcased a women's fight alongside the men. She was incredible and got a knockout within the first three rounds. The crowd went crazy for her.

It was just so inspiring to see a female boxer fighting and made it all the more amazing to see a male dominant crowd really getting behind her and cheering so loud for her.

The next fight between Chisora and Carlos Takam was insane and just incredible to watch. And watching Whyte v Parker was the perfect finale to a fantastic night.

It was so close and everyone was unsure of who was going to win until the final round. I kept thinking the atmosphere couldn't get any louder but it did. It was incredible!

Watching the boxing definitely showed me just how many skills and abilities are needed to do it to such a high level and how fit you need to be to sustain yourself as they didn't get much rest between rounds.

It also showed me how you can never ever give up in boxing as you can turn it around really quickly, even if you are losing for most of the fight.

It was a real eye opener and I loved it. I'm so glad I now have a new sport which I can follow and hopefully I can go to another fight soon.

I don't think I could be a boxer though! But I definitely will consider incorporating the sport into some of my fitness training.