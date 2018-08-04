Cameron Norrie suffers semi-final defeat to Fabio Fognini at Los Cabos Open

Cameron Norrie has reached three ATP World Tour semi-finals

British No 2 Cameron Norrie suffered a straight-sets semi-final defeat to Fabio Fognini at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico.

The 22-year-old, who was beaten at the same stage of the Atlanta Open last week, lost 6-4 6-2 to the second seed.

Fognini, world No 15, broke the unseeded Briton in the third game of the contest only for Norrie to recover the break the deficit and level for 3-3.

But the 31-year-old Italian his opponent upped his game to break for a second time in the first set to seal the opener before two further breaks in a more routine second set secured victory.

Fognini, who has already won titles in Bastad and Sao Paulo this season, will face top seed Juan Martin del Potro, after the Argentine defeated Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur 6-3 7-6 (8-6) in the other semi-final.

