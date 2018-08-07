Novak Djokovic makes winning start to Rogers Cup campaign in Toronto

Novak Djokovic beat lucky loser Mirza Basic in 90 minutes

Novak Djokovic made a successful start to his Rogers Cup campaign in Toronto in his first match back on the ATP Tour since winning Wimbledon last month.

After South Korea's Chung Hyeon was forced to withdraw prior to his opening match against Djokovic with back issues, lucky loser Mirza Basic stepped in.

Although former world No 1 Djokovic wasn't quite at his best he still had enough to dispatch the Bosnian 6-3 7-6 (7-3) in 90 minutes.

"I've never played Basic. I've known him, I've practised with him, but I've never played an official match so definitely not easy to find a rhythm from the beginning of the match," said Djokovic. "There were frustrations at times but that means I care."

Djokovic, who defeated Kevin Anderson to claim his fourth title at the All England Club, will now face Canadian Peter Polansky in the second round on Wednesday.

It was probably what Djokovic needed. He was never going to play his best tennis, he was never going to be 100 per cent in terms of his intensity. The important thing for Djokovic was getting through it in straight sets and he played a solid tie-break. He has been the master at being able to play his best tennis when he needs to play it most. Barry Cowan on Novak Djokovic

Japan's Kei Nishikori lost serve five times in a shock 7-5 6-1 loss to Dutchman Robin Haase.

Nishikori, who reached the Washington quarter-finals last week and the last eight at Wimbledon, was overwhelmed by 11 aces from Haase.

Russian Karen Khachanov reached the second round at the expense of Serb Filip Krajinovic 6-3 6-2, while American Sam Querrey beat Adrian Mannarino of France 6-2 7-5.

Stan Wawrinka put his comeback from knee surgery back on track with a 1-6 7-5 7-5 win over Nick Kyrgios.

