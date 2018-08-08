Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic live on Sky Sports

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are in action on Wednesday at the Rogers Cup, live on Sky Sports Arena from 4pm.

World No 1 Nadal takes on Benoit Paire while Djokovic plays wild card Peter Polansky as the second round begins.

Second seed Alexander Zverev will take on qualifier Bradley Klahn.

Canada's top two talents are also featured at the Toronto tournament.

Former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic plays Frances Tiafoe, while rising teenage prospect Denis Shapovalov takes on Fabio Fognini.

Juan Martin Del Potro will play Robin Haase, Stan Wawrinka will meet Marton Fucsovics, and Dominic Thiem plays Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Watch the Rogers Cup on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Arena from 4pm.