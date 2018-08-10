Rafael Nadal into Rogers Cup quarter-finals

Rafael Nadal battled past Stan Wawrinka on Thursday night at the Rogers Cup.

The world No 1 won 7-5 7-6 in a rain-interrupted match to book a spot in the quarter-finals of the Toronto tournament.

Wawrinka had dropped to No 195 in the world after undergoing knee surgery but Nadal paid tribute to his returning opponent after the match.

Live ATP Masters Tennis Live on

1:03 Watch Tsitsipas' winning moment vs Djokovic Watch Tsitsipas' winning moment vs Djokovic

"It was a good match. Of course, a very positive victory for me against a very tough opponent," Nadal said.

"I'm happy to see Stan playing that well again.

"So I am very pleased. That's what I needed, a match like this to be a little bit more confident and I did it."

0:30 Watch as Novak Djokovic smashes his racket in his defeat to Tsitsipas Watch as Novak Djokovic smashes his racket in his defeat to Tsitsipas

Nadal will play Marin Cilic in the next round, with Novak Djokovic's conqueror Stefanos Tsitsipas to play Alexander Zverev.

Karen Khachanov, who beat John Isner on Thursday night, will next play Robin Haase with Grigor Dimitrov to face Kevin Anderson.

The Rogers Cup resumes at 4pm on Friday, live on Sky Sports Arena.