Rafa Nadal comes from behind to reach Rogers Cup semi-finals in Toronto

Rafael Nadal stayed on course for his first title at the Rogers Cup since 2013

Top seed Rafa Nadal came from behind to send Marin Cilic packing with a 2-6 6-4 6-4 win in their Rogers Cup quarter-final match.

The world No 1 was far from his best but took advantage of 43 unforced errors by Cilic, who converted just three of his 14 break-point opportunities to reach the last four of the event he last won in 2013.

"It was a very important match for me," Nadal said. "Being in semi-finals is great news at the start of the hard court season. And winning three good matches in the first Master 1000, it's so important for me.

"He played unstoppable in the first set. I resisted, I played with the right tactic. I tried to find my solutions - but it was so difficult."

Karen Khachanov eased past Dutchman Robin Haase to set up a semi-final date with Nadal

Nadal will face Russian Karen Khachanov, who defeated Dutchman Robin Haase 6-3 6-1 earlier in the day behind 11 aces in a match that lasted less than an hour.

Nadal has won all three of his prior meetings with Khachanov including a straight-sets win in the round of 16 at the Monte Carlo Masters in April, a tournament the Spaniard went on to win.

