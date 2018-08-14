Johanna Konta knocked out in Cincinnati but Serena Williams returned emphatically

Johanna Konta was eliminated from the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in the first round on Monday night.

British No 1 Konta was beaten 4-6 6-3 6-4 by Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka, the world No 34.

It is a second consecutive defeat for Konta who lost to Elina Svitolina at the Rogers Cup last week.

Serena Williams, who had lost to Konta earlier this month, bounced back emphatically against Daria Gavrilova.

She needed just 66 minutes to romp to a 6-1 6-2 victory.

Twenty-three time Grand Slam champion Williams is ranked No 27 in the world due a year-long hiatus after becoming a mother, and withdrew from last week's Rogers Cup for "personal reasons".

She insists that her best form is returning, saying: "You've got to be able to go back-to-back. I don't get byes anymore right now. I'm OK with it."