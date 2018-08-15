Serena Williams beaten by Petra Kvitova in Cincinnati

Serena Williams lost in three sets to Petra Kvitova

Serena Williams was beaten 6-3 2-6 6-3 by Petra Kvitova in a second-round match at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Tuesday, ending the American's bid for a third title at the event.

Williams looked rusty in the first set, struggling to handle the Czech's booming left-handed serve and never created a break-point opportunity.

But the 23-times Grand Slam champion dug deep in the second, thumping serves and blasting returns to the delight of the supportive crowd under the lights.

Kvitova will take on Kristina Mladenovic in the next round after defeating Williams

Williams appeared to be in command when she broke Kvitova to start the deciding third set but the two-time Wimbledon champion elevated her service game and was defensively resolute to set up a third-round clash with Kristina Mladenovic.

For former world number one Williams, the loss is another setback as she attempts to get back to the top ranking after a difficult childbirth last year.

France's Mladenovic had earlier defeated qualifier Viktoria Kuzmova 6-3 6-0, while her sixth-seeded compatriot Caroline Garcia defeated fellow power hitter Victoria Azarenka 6-4 7-5 to advance to the third round.

