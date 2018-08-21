Emily Appleton wins another singles tennis title in South Korea

Emily Appleton won the South Korean Open

Two weeks ago it was Dublin delight for Emily Appleton after winning her first ever pro singles title.

It was more joy at the weekend as the 18-year-old Sky Sports Scholar conquered South Korea with another singles trophy, as well as making another doubles final.

Find out how she overcame soaring temperatures and an elbow injury to boost her rankings.....

"It was my first time in South Korea and it was difficult at the start to adjust to the eight-hour time difference, the 38-degree heat and humidity on top of that!

Off day vibesss ⛩🀄️ A post shared by Emily Appleton (@emily_appleton99) on Aug 20, 2018 at 1:42am PDT

"I won my first two rounds pretty comfortably and then faced a tough Korean player in the quarter-finals who pushed me to three sets in a match that lasted three hours.

"I then played my doubles partner Joanna Garland in the semi-final which was strange. After losing the first set, I managed to come through with a 4-6 6-2 6-2 win in just under three hours.

"The final was against another tough Korean, Yu Jin Ahn, who knocked the No 2 seed out in the first round. I won 6-4 3-6 6-2 in 2.5 hours!

Appleton had to overcome a local favourite to win the singles title

"I also played doubles during the week and we managed to make the final, only to narrowly lose over two hours despite us having three match points.

"I overcame heat, tiredness and also a niggling elbow pain to win the singles title and my second title over a fortnight.

"This should take my ranking up even further to around 528 which is great as I've now risen over 100 spots over a very short space of time.

"I continue in South Korea for our next competition so I'm going to just give my best shot."