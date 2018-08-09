Stefanos Tsitsipas has the elements of Bjorg, Murray and Federer, says Greg Rusedski

"Stefanos Tsitsipas has the look of Bjorn Borg, the competitive nature of Andy Murray and the calmness of Roger Federer," says Greg Rusedski.

Tsitsipas secured the biggest win of his career when he sent Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic packing in the third round of the Rogers Cup in Toronto with a stunning 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 win on Thursday.

Although Djokovic was sporting in defeat the 13-time Grand Slam champion was well beaten by the 19-year-old who never lost his belief.

Tsitsipas won through to his first Masters 1000 quarter-final and Sky Sports' tennis analysts Rusedski and Annabel Croft both believe this could be the start of something special for the Greek, who has the game, the personality and the pizzazz to go a long way in the game.

Tsitsipas has arrived along with Alexander Zverev. Greg Rusedski

"He reminds me a little bit of Bjorn Borg. He does all the right things, he is spectacular as a tennis player and was just sensational with the way he was so calm and composed and he didn't blink when it came to the crunch," Rusedski said on Sky Sports Arena.

"This is a rare occasion where Djokovic failed to break serve and only created two break points in total - impressive - and as for the Next Gen, Tsitsipas has arrived along with Alexander Zverev.

"He has the competitive nature of Andy Murray, but he also has a calmness which reminds me of Roger Federer.

"Take nothing away from Tsitsipas, this is probably the biggest win of his career. It's great to have one of the guys from the next generation announce himself because it's all been about Zverev. Now Tsitsipas has put his name on the mix."

Croft believes we witnessed "something really, really special" after a consummate display by Tsitsipas.

She said: "It was a stand-out performance and it was one of those matches which we might all look back on and say 'my goodness, that was the start of something really big and pretty special'.

"He just has such a wonderful game and an amazing aura on court. His mental strength reminds me of Andy Murray when he was very young. Murray wouldn't go away from opponents and kept on keeping that scoreline tight and the game competitive.

Did you know... Tsitsipas now has four wins against Top 10 players in 2018. The 19-year-old entered this year with just four tour-level wins overall (28 in 2018).

"Tsitsipas is so unbelievably mature, not just the way he handles himself, but also the way he plays his tennis. It's like he's been out there for years. He's like an old soul on court and a throwback to 80's style tennis.

"I love the way he comes forward, but it's not just the way he can volley so exceptionally well, he knows how to position himself and he also uses the set-up volley very well by trying to finish the point quickly. It's the first volley deep into the court and he angles the return the other way - he does everything beautifully.

"He's got so much choice at his disposal. He's a wonderful, wonderful tennis player. If this is just the start of it then what have we got to come?"

Fantastic win for new star of future 19 yr old @StefTsitsipas beating wimbledon champ @DjokerNole in a faultless performance in #toronto ! So talented and so mentally strong! @ATPWorldTour @SkySportsTennis — Annabel Croft (@Annabel_Croft) August 9, 2018

