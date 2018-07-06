Alexander Zverev defeats Taylor Fritz in Wimbledon second round

Alexander Zverev recovered from a losing position to creep past Taylor Fritz on Friday at Wimbledon, after their match was suspended a day earlier.

The fourth seed Zverev was 6-4 5-7 6-7 behind overnight - darkness had called a halt to the second-round tie - but he won the fourth and fifth sets 6-1 and 6-2

A swift break of serve on Friday put Zverev on his way to claiming the fourth set, which he did with aplomb.

Alexander Zverev reached the fourth round last year

Zverev then broke Fritz's serve three times in the deciding set to coast into the third round.

The 21-year-old from Germany is ranked at No 3 in the world but has not yet won a Grand Slam.

Zverev's 20-year-old American opponent had won his first-ever match at Wimbledon earlier this week but was denied the standout victory that looked possible on Thursday.

Zverev will play former world No 10 Ernests Gulbis next, and then if he wins, either Kei Nishikori or Nick Kyrgios.

Gael Monfils is yet to lose to Sam Querrey in their three meetings

Gael Monfils eliminated last year's semi-finalist Sam Querrey, winning 5-7 6-4 6-4 6-2 to progress to the fourth round at the All England Club for the first time in his career.

The world No 44 from France will next meet another big server in Kevin Anderson, who overcame Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 7-5 7-5.

Stefanos Tsitsipas created new history with his straight sets win over Italy's Thomas Fabbiano 6-2 6-1 6-4.

Tsitsipas, ranked 31, is the first Greek man in the Open Era to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam and has booked a meeting with ninth seed John Isner.

John Isner eased into the second week at Wimbledon

Isner, who is into the fourth round of the Championships for the first time in his career, beat Radu Albot 6-3 6-3 6-4.

The American delivered 21 aces and put 82% of his first serves in to secure his place in the last 16.

Mackenzie McDonald advanced to the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career with an impressive 6-4 6-4 7-6 (8-6) victory against Guido Pella, who had defeated last year's finalist Marin Cilic in the second round.

The world No 103, making his Wimbledon debut, will now face either former runner-up Milos Raonic or qualifier Denis Novak.

Both players were forced off for bad light with Novak serving to stay in the third set after the opening two sets were shared.

