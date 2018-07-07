Kyle Edmund's Wimbledon run ended by Novak Djokovic in the third round

Kyle Edmund, Britain's last hope in Wimbledon singles, was defeated by Novak Djokovic

British No 1 Kyle Edmund was unable to make it an English sporting double on Saturday after being dumped out of Wimbledon by three-time former champion Novak Djokovic.

Although Edmund started well, it was Djokovic who showed too much quality in the end to win 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 and reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the 44th time, which moves him ahead of Jimmy Connors on the all-time list in the Open Era.

"It was tough, Edmund is playing really well. The forehand we know is a big weapon. Not an ideal situation for me but somehow managed to come back," Djokovic said after his victory.

"I am looking forward to a second week of a Slam. I have been playing these Wimbledon courts for a decade.

"I have wonderful memories of Centre Court and Court one and I'm looking forward to competing some more."

Edmund came out to a buzzing Centre Court with spectators still on a high after England's earlier success against Sweden at the World Cup to seal their place in the semi-finals.

The 21st seed bludgeoned the former world No 1 with his powerful forehand to take the opening set 6-4 as temperatures soared above 30 degrees in the heat of battle.

After saving two break points in his first service game, Edmund dialled up the power and broke at the fourth time of asking to lead 4-3.

He found himself down 0-30 serving for the set but recovered impressively, clinching it with a 131mph service winner.

Edmund was forced into a few early battles on his serve in the second set and the breakthrough seemed almost inevitable. It eventually arrived after the Brit double-faulted in the eighth game.

Djokovic, who was beginning to look a lot more comfortable off the ground, served it out 6-3.

There were too many errors coming from Edmund's forehand side by now and the Serb broke out into an almighty roar after taking control at the start of the third. He then secured a double-break to move 5-2 up before serving it out against a weary-looking Edmund to move one set away from victory.

The Edmund forehand had been rather blunted but he turned to it again in a dramatic seventh game of the fourth set.

First Edmund was furious when an over-rule saw Djokovic awarded a point, before the Serbian reacted with incredulity when what looked a double bounce was not given as Edmund scrambled to retrieve a drop volley.

Edmund finally held after saving four break points but his resistance ran out in his next service game as the 12-time Grand Slam champion served out the match to send out a warning to his rivals.

"I was 100 percent convinced it was a double bounce in the fourth set, but anyone can make a mistake," Djokovic added.

"It was an important point. I asked the chair umpire how is it possible he plays that shot if it didn't bounce twice. It didn't make sense.

"I had to stay mentally tough, the next game was tough. I'm just glad to overcome this challenge in four sets."

Djokovic will take on Karen Khachanov in the last 16 on Monday after the Russian came from two sets down to defeat American youngster Frances Tiafoe 4-6 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 6-1.

