Whyte vs Parker: Dillian Whyte scathing of Joseph Parker's bravery

Dillian Whyte has lambasted Joseph Parker’s performance against Anthony Joshua as “cowardly”.

Joshua has defeated both men and, most recently, was taken the distance for the first time by former WBO heavyweight champion Parker.

"It was cowardly," Whyte told The Gloves Are Off about the efforts of Parker, who he will fight next Saturday live on Sky Sports Box Office.

[Parker] didn't make the decision to go after [Joshua]. Now he regrets it. To me, that's a coward's mind-set. Dillian Whyte

"Six or seven rounds into a fight, if you're in the home fighter's country against a world champion and a golden boy, you know you're behind on the scorecards, there comes a time when you've got to go after it.

"I feel that he was too much of a coward to make that decision. He had waited for that opportunity for his whole life."

Whyte was beaten via knockout by Joshua in December 2015 but a victory in his high-stakes clash against Parker would put him back in the running for a rematch.

But New Zealand's Parker also hopes to avenge his loss to Joshua, and said: "I was too cautious. I didn't throw enough punches and didn't put him under enough pressure. But I gained experience. In this fight [against Whyte], I can put on a display.

"He can question it all he likes but, come fight night, he will see the courage that's in me."

Whyte insists that the manner of their respective defeats to Joshua (the only fighter to beat either man) proves he is braver than Parker.

"When I fought Joshua my shoulder went in the second round," Whyte said. "My coach wanted to pull me out. I knew I still had enough power to land a one-hitter-quitter but unfortunately I got stopped. I could have done what everybody does and produced medical records after.

"That's why I think he was a coward - he didn't get hurt at any point in the fight. He didn't get stung but he didn't make the decision to go after him. Now he regrets it. To me, that's a coward's mind-set."

Parker (24-1) beat Hughie Fury last year in Britain in a world title defence while Whyte (23-1) is coming off a brutal knockout win against Lucas Browne.

Parker was the first man to take Joshua the distance

"I can move, I can box, I can fight, I can go to war," Parker said.

"I have better speed, I have better movement."

Whyte interrupted: "Timing and precision beat speed, I don't need to be as fast."

Londoner Whyte had previously claimed that the Italian referee's performance enabled Parker to last 12 rounds against Joshua.

Promoter Eddie Hearn added: "For Whyte particularly, if he can win convincingly and perhaps by KO, if Wilder doesn't want the fight in April then Whyte becomes a front-runner.

"He has done everything that has been asked of him.

"What I love about Whyte-Parker is that they didn't need to take this fight, but they want it because they love a tear-up.

"You rarely get a former world champion and someone on the cusp fighting each other.

"Parker wants a rematch against Joshua - he's got some work to do, to get it. He'd have to look sensational. But certainly Whyte can put himself up there for a shot at Joshua."

