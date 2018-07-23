WATCH: Joseph Parker hits all the right notes ahead of Dillian Whyte fight

Joseph Parker enjoyed a jam session at a guitar shop in central London as he took some time out ahead of Saturday's heavyweight battle with Dillian Whyte - live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Parker has been finalising his preparations with trainer Kevin Barry at David Haye's gym in London before taking on Whyte at the O2.

Outside of the ring, music is one of the great loves of his life and he took the opportunity to take a look round a Denmark Street music shop that specialises in rare and vintage guitars before joining in a jam session!

