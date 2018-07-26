Whyte vs Parker: All the ways to book and watch the Sky Sports Box Office showdown

The heavyweight clash between Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker is close, so here are the many ways you can book and watch the event.

The Sky Sports Box Office show begins at 6pm on Saturday, with the O2 now a summer sell-out, so here are the easiest ways to make sure you don't miss it.

You need to be a Sky TV subscriber or sat on your sofa to watch Whyte against Parker with Katie Taylor, Dereck Chisora, Joshua Buatsi and Conor Benn all in action.

Ways to watch

Sky remote

Press box office, select sports and events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

Or press the green button to book whenever you see a Whyte vs Parker advertisement on screen.

Sky Q

Select 'Sport' on your menu and then select 'Box Office' within the sport menu at the bottom of 5/6 options. For UHD customers, the live event will be available in UHD.

Online

To book it to watch on TV, go to my.sky.com/orderboxoffice/. There is no surcharge for online bookings.

Streaming

Via PC / Desktop / Mac, NOW TV box, NOW TV Smart Stick, iPhone, iPad, Android phone or Android tablet can book and stream the fight whether you're a Sky customer or not - it's your choice to watch via our dedicated website, via the Sky Sports Box Office app on your mobile or tablet devices, or via your NOW TV box or Smart Stick.

First, visit skysports.com/boxofficelive to book and pay. Then on fight night itself, you can either sign in to watch on the same website; download the Sky Sports Box Office App and log in to watch there; or access the stream on your NOW TV box or your NOW TV Smart Stick.

Read our FAQs for all you need to know about Sky Sports Box Office Streaming, and how to book.

The NOW TV Smart Stick is one of the ways to watch it

NOW TV

Simply purchase the fight at skysports.com/boxofficelive.

Download the free Sky Sports Box Office app on your NOW TV Box from the App Store.

Log in to the app using your Sky Sports Box Office account details, sit back and enjoy the fight.

You can watch it via your NOW TV box

Pub Finder

Speak to your local Sky Sports venue to find out about watching the event there. Go to pubfinder.sky.com for more information.

Go to pubfinder.sky.com for more information on where you can watch it

Cable customers

Please contact your operator.

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker with Katie Taylor, Dereck Chisora, Joshua Buatsi and Conor Benn all on the undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from The O2, Saturday, July 28.

You can book via your Sky remote, via sky.com/boxofficeonline here and even if you aren't a Sky subscriber you can book and watch it via skysports.com/boxofficelive