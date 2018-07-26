Whyte vs Parker: Dillian Whyte can inflict crushing KO on Joseph Parker, says sparring partner Frazer Clarke

Dillian Whyte has displayed power ahead of Saturday's fight with Joseph Parker

Dillian Whyte can put Joseph Parker "to sleep" if he connects cleanly on the New Zealander's renowned chin, says the British fighter's sparring partner Frazer Clarke.

The Brixton man has tested his punch power on Team GB fighter Frazer Clarke ahead of Saturday's heavyweight clash with Parker at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Not even Anthony Joshua could put a dent in Parker, who became the first man to take him 12 rounds, but Clarke insists Whyte is capable of ruining his reputation with a crushing knockout.

"He must have a half good chin," said Clarke, who has fought Parker in the amateur ranks.

0:46 Whyte defeated Lucas Browne in destructive style at The O2 in March Whyte defeated Lucas Browne in destructive style at The O2 in March

"I saw Joshua catch him with a few good shots, but there's no such thing as a granite chin.

"If Dillian Whyte hits Joseph Parker clean on the chin with those small gloves, he's going to sleep, and that's the top and bottom of it, I don't care how granite your chin is."

Whyte's hard graft has drastically developed his stamina and boxing skills, according to Clarke, who believes brutal punches will come from all angles, despite his 'Body Snatcher' nickname.

There's a lot of weight and a lot of strength, and a lot of aggression behind that punch, if he catches you with it. Frazer Clarke

"I think he's genuinely a one-punch knockout, if he catches you," said Clarke.

"There's a lot of weight and a lot of strength, and a lot of aggression behind that punch, if he catches you with it.

"Looking at the way he was training, and listening to him with his coach, I don't think he's a one-trick pony, who can just throw body shots.

Some great rounds with the boys today camp is buzzing can’t wait for July 28th to let my hands fly let’s go baby let’s go #WHYTEPARKER @MatchroomBoxing @SkySportsBoxing #TEAMBODYSNATCHER pic.twitter.com/ZWg7RUozUU — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) July 11, 2018

"They have tried to add to his arsenal. His boxing has developed, I've noticed that over the last few fights."

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker with Katie Taylor, Dereck Chisora, Joshua Buatsi, Conor Benn and more the undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from The O2, Saturday, July 28.

You can book via your Sky remote, via sky.com/boxofficeonline here and even if you aren't a Sky subscriber you can book and watch it via skysports.com/boxofficelive.