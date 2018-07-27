Whyte vs Parker: Dillian Whyte says Anthony Joshua would be destroyed in heavyweight rematch

Dillian Whyte believes Anthony Joshua "thought he was a god" before their brutal fight and says his British heavyweight rival would be "destroyed" in a rematch.

The Brixton man will battle Joseph Parker at The O2 on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with both fighters targeting a rematch with unified world champion Joshua.

Whyte admits he was not physically or mentally ready for his 2015 stoppage loss to Joshua, but was glad to expose vulnerability in the Olympic gold medallist, who was wobbled in the second round.

"Never had enough time, wasn't training right, wasn't living right," said Whyte, who underwent extensive shoulder surgery after the fight.

This guy, he thought was a god, until I rock him down to his boots. Then he realised that this godliness that he thought he had wasn't there. Dillian Whyte

"I had problems at the end of the fight. I wasn't mature enough as well, mentally. Mentally I was thinking, fight, fight, destroy, destroy, but now I approach it differently. I just know what to do now.

"This guy, he thought was a god, until I rock him down to his boots. Then he realised that this godliness that he thought he had wasn't there."

Whyte was unimpressed with Parker during his March points loss to Joshua, accusing him of a cowardly approach, and is confident he would spark a firefight with AJ that would lead to an explosive revenge win.

"He won't be like Parker where they're both standing off each other," said 'The Body Snatcher'. "If he don't want to fight me, I'll be chasing him all night long.

"He knows he came very close to losing to me. It doesn't matter what he says, he's openly admitted it after, years after that. He was being hurt badly in the fight.

"We're just two fighters, that we just have that style, and that chemistry together.

"Joshua gets destroyed this time, properly. I get him going this time again, I will finish. One hundred per cent, I will finish this time."

