Whyte vs Parker: Watch Eddie Hearn and David Higgins agree to Dereck Chisora's bet

Eddie Hearn or David Higgins are going to be out of pocket on Saturday night, courtesy of Dereck 'Del Boy' Chisora's idea.

London favourite Chisora urged the two promoters to put their money where their mouths are when Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker fight at The O2.

The heavyweight is a genuine 50-50 showdown but 'Del Boy' - in a mischievous mood - called for Hearn and Higgins to make a £100k bet.

They eventually agreed a £20k deal, meaning there is more than Whyte and Parker's careers on the line on Saturday night...

"I think you should have a £100,000 bet. Shake on it right now. Go on, make the bet, make it more interesting." Dereck Chisora's idea

