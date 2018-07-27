Whyte vs Parker: Dillian Whyte over a stone heavier than Joseph Parker at the weigh-in

1:09 Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker went nose to nose after weighing in for Saturday night's fight Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker went nose to nose after weighing in for Saturday night's fight

Dillian Whyte was over a stone heavier than Joseph Parker ahead of this weekend's heavyweight fight.

The British fighter tipped the scales at 18st 6lbs 9oz, while Parker came in at 17st 4lbs as they weighed in for Saturday's crucial clash at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the winner staying in contention for a world title fight.

Whyte was nearly five pounds heavier than for his last win over Lucas Browne, with Parker six pounds more than when he fought Anthony Joshua in March, and both men went nose-to-nose when they stepped off the scales.

The sizeable weight difference was not a surprise to Whyte, who insists he still has enough speed to overcome the New Zealander.

"I was always going to come in as the heavier man because I'm the naturally bigger man," said Whyte.

2:41 Whyte reacts to being heavier than Parker Whyte reacts to being heavier than Parker

"It was short camp so we didn't want to focus on draining. We just wanted to get the weight down to somewhere we could move, and be effective, and move as quick as I could.

"I've got speed, timing and a lot of power.

"I am cool, calm and collected which he has taken for weakness. I'll show him that the Junkyard Dog is still here, he's just behaving himself. Don't take my kindness for weakness."

2:24 Parker vows to 'trade more' Parker vows to 'trade more'

But Parker was not daunted by his close encounter with Whyte and promised an explosive ending to their fight.

"All the talking has been done, I'm looking forward to getting in the ring and letting my hands go," said Parker.

"The weight isn't a problem as long as you feel comfortable. Coming in heavier will mean I trade more.

"That's the first time I've been nose-to-nose with someone. I wasn't intimated, it was something new.

"I'll leave everything in the ring, someone is going to get knocked out."

Chisora v Takam

Benn v Peynaud

Taylor v Connor

On the undercard, Dereck Chisora was slightly heavier at 17st 11lbs 7oz for his heavyweight fight with Carlos Takam, with the France-based Cameroonian coming in at 17st 8lbs 3oz, and security separated both men after a lengthy stare.

Katie Taylor successfully made the lightweight limit as she puts her WBA and IBF titles at stake against IBF mandatory challenger Kimberly Connor, who was also inside the 9st 9lb mark.

Conor Benn shouted "come on" after he weighed in for his welterweight rematch with Cedrick Peynaud on the same bill.

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker with Katie Taylor, Dereck Chisora, Joshua Buatsi, Conor Benn and more the undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from The O2, Saturday, July 28.

You can book via your Sky remote, via sky.com/boxofficeonline here and even if you aren't a Sky subscriber you can book and watch it via skysports.com/boxofficelive.