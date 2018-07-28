Whyte vs Parker: Joshua Buatsi claims brutal first-round stoppage to win maiden pro title

3:30 Buatsi looks ahead after blowing Pokumeiko away Buatsi looks ahead after blowing Pokumeiko away

Joshua Buatsi destroyed Andrejs Pokumeiko inside one round to win the first title of his professional career.

The Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist was a class above his Latvian counterpart as he made a vicious statement to claim the vacant WBA International light-heavyweight title in just his seventh pro fight.

A series of thudding left hooks early on did the damage for Buatsi and Pukumeiko was soon on the canvas after a perfectly picked combination to the head and body.

Shaken to the boots, the Latvian returned to his feet, but he was not there for long as another huge left landed flush and floored the man from Riga, before the referee mercifully waved off proceedings.

After a punch-perfect performance, Buatsi said: "It was less than a round, there's hardly anything I can take from it.

"Absolutely [I'll fight Ricky Summers next]. It was his birthday yesterday, so happy birthday!

"I hope Summers recovers and I'd like to get it on. I'm ready to go against whoever."

Promoter Eddie Hearn is planning a big future for his charge, adding: "Buatsi v Anthony Yarde at The O2! All day long, and twice on a Sunday. Name your price. With respect, it's easy work for Buatsi.

"We are watching the best prospect in world boxing.

"He will headline at The O2 in the near future."

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker with Katie Taylor, Dereck Chisora, Joshua Buatsi, Conor Benn and Nick Webb vs David Allen all on the undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from The O2, Saturday, July 28.

You can book via your Sky remote, via sky.com/boxofficeonline here and even if you aren't a Sky subscriber you can book and watch it via skysports.com/boxofficelive