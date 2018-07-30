Who should Dillian Whyte fight next?

Five options for Dillian Whyte to fight next...

Anthony Joshua

The most desired fight, maybe for both men, remains a rematch of the December 2015 scrap for the British heavyweight title. The second time around there would be more meaningful gold on the line, and even more personal pride.

Joshua and Whyte's rivalry could grow into one of the most bitter in British boxing history. It began as amateurs when Whyte beat Joshua. Then Joshua KO'd Whyte, dealing him the only loss of his pro career so far. Since then, Joshua has won three world titles.

An April 13 date at Wembley Stadium opposite Joshua looms, and if WBC champion Deontay Wilder doesn't take it, then Whyte might.

Dereck Chisora

Another of Whyte's bitter rivals (he has a few) is Chisora, with whom he shared a memorable 12-round scrap in December 2016. Whyte won a split decision that Chisora disputes and a second fight has never looked more attractive, since they both won spectacular fights at the weekend.

Chisora, now 34, knocked out Carlos Takam to register arguably his best-ever win and called for Whyte to give him a rematch.

"Right now there's bigger and better fish to fry. The donkey is always there, always hoping for a ride," Whyte told Sky Sports News about Chisora on Sunday morning.

Kubrat Pulev

The awkward situation for Whyte's world title hopes is that IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua fights on September 22 against Alexander Povetkin, then not again until April. Whyte remains No 1 ranked by the WBC but has tried and failed to tempt Wilder before.

So unless his activity decreases, Whyte will be on the lookout for fellow contenders and that might bring him back to Bulgaria's Pulev. A fight between them nearly happened this summer until Joseph Parker took the opportunity instead.

Pulev has previously challenged for the world title but lost to Wladimir Klitschko. He also owns a win over Chisora.

Jarrell Miller

Few heavyweights are making more noise than 'Big Baby', who caused a fuss this month by confronting Joshua in New York.

He is unbeaten but hasn't fought anyone on the level of Whyte's opposition yet. It might be an astute move by Whyte to take on the less experienced but attention-grabbing Miller, and could provide the opportunity to box on a major United States show.

Miller recently linked up with promoter Eddie Hearn's DAZN stable.

Tony Bellew

A grudge has existed for some time, perhaps relating to Bellew's allegiance with Whyte's rival Chisora.

Bellew's attentions are firmly elsewhere as negotiations have started to fight Oleksandr Usyk, the undisputed cruiserweight champion.

But Bellew owns two wins over David Haye at heavyweight so, if his desire is to remain in headline fights against fellow Brits, Whyte may become an option.