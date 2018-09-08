WWE's Baron Corbin backing Kansas City Chiefs for NFL success this season

2:37 WWE superstar Baron Corbin is backing the Chiefs for a strong NFL campaign WWE superstar Baron Corbin is backing the Chiefs for a strong NFL campaign

WWE superstar Baron Corbin has made his predictions for the NFL season - and they make happy viewing for Chiefs fans.

Corbin - who is currently the acting general manager on Monday Night Raw - has tipped Kansas City, by a curious coincidence the team he also supports, to go all the way this season.

The 33-year-old speaks from a position of experience, having played as an offensive lineman for both the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals after playing college football for Northwest Missouri State University.

He traded running plays for running powerslams when he signed for WWE in 2012.

