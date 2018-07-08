Brock Lesnar returns to UFC ring as Dana White confirms he will fight Daniel Cormier

Brock Lesnar is in line to return to UFC to face heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier

WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar appeared at a UFC event on Saturday night and called out heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier - a match which Dana White says will go ahead.

Lesnar, whose most recent WWE appearance was at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April, entered the octagon following Cormier's first-round win over Stipe Miocic at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"Push me now, [and] you're going to sleep later," Cormier yelled at Lesnar. "Your days are in the past. In the stone age."

Afterwards, UFC President Dana White confirmed he intends for Cormier's next fight to be a defence of his heavyweight title against Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar has made 10 title defences during his record-setting WWE Universal reign

"Yeah, we are definitely going to make that fight," White said. "So, Lesnar hit me up a couple of days ago and said 'sorry I went dark on you but I had some stuff I had to take care of and I am going to come to the fight this weekend'. I said 'okay, see you Saturday'.

"He came here tonight and he was all fired up, if you couldn't tell. Right when he got to my seat on the side he was acting like a lunatic. He was fired up and excited for this fight."

Lesnar has not fought since beating Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in July 2016, after which he subsequently failing a doping test and was suspended for a year.

The 40-year-old Lesnar formally retired about six months into that suspension, meaning, under the UFC's anti-doping policy, he must serve another six months once he re-enters the company's USADA-run drug-testing pool.

White confirmed that process is underway, which would make Lesnar eligible for a return to the Octagon as early as January of next year.

"The process has started," White confirmed. "They started the process last week. I don't know where they are in the process but he is going to pop up on the board here soon."