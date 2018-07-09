Eric Bischoff open to on-screen WWE return as manager

Eric Bischoff left his full-time on-screen role with WWE in December 2005

Eric Bischoff admits he would be interested in returning to WWE as the manager of an up-and-coming wrestler.

The former head of WCW and Raw general manager left WWE in December 2005 after being thrown into a garbage truck by Vince McMahon.

He made a very brief return at the 25th anniversary of Raw in Brooklyn in January, to a great crowd reaction, and his stock is currently high due to his highly-rated 83 Weeks podcast, which has generated a new wave of interest in Bischoff and WCW.

The 63-year-old feels a return as a general manager would quickly grow stale but would like to work as a mouthpiece for a younger competitor.

"I would love to do it if it was a situation which would work for everybody," he told the Sky Sports Lock Up podcast.

"A character like mine, there is only so much you can do from a storyline perspective. You can be that heel authority figure which I was for a few years in WWE and WCW, and it's interesting and it's fun but after a while you've kind of done everything you can do creatively.

"I'm not a wrestler, especially at this stage of my life, I'm not going to be getting physically involved, so the only thing in my toolbox is that of an overbearing heel authority figure.

"We've done that, we've seen that, and I think the audience would get tired of that very quickly.

"When I came out for the 25th anniversary of Raw I got a great reaction and it made me feel very good but as amazing a moment as that was I know after two months fans would want to move on.

"So I'm pretty realistic about the value my character has now. I'd like to manage someone, a young talent that maybe doesn't have the mic skills. I think that would be fun because I can still get heat."