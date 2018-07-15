WWE Extreme Rules: The five big questions we want to see answered on Sunday night

Extreme Rules takes place on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night - and we've got five key questions for the event.

There will be seven WWE titles on the line among the 10 matches on a stacked card in Pittsburgh, with a trio of hard-hitting matches among top-level competitors thrown in for good measure.

With SummerSlam a month away, there should be some indicators as to the direction in which some of the key storylines are going for the largest pay-per-view of the season.

But there is plenty to be decided at Extreme Rules, and we've picked out five vital issues which will need to be established before the close of play on Sunday night.

Will Kane be taking the SmackDown tag title on the campaign trail in Knox County?

Will Kane complete a glorious comeback?

In the real world, Glenn Jacobs has a pretty important few weeks coming up, with the Knox County mayoral election - for which he is the Republican nomination and a strong favourite to win - taking place on August 2.

Jacobs may well be making the final rounds on the campaign trail with the SmackDown tag title over his shoulder, although it seems enormously unlikely he would actually do so.

And then there's Daniel Bryan. Is a tag title win with Team Hell No written in the stars for him, or does the company have more important things lined up for a man who is arguably its top babyface?

Shinsuke Nakamura could be on the verge of his first main-roster championship

Will Nakamura finally win a title?

The King of Strong Style failed to claim the WWE crown in a game of thrones with AJ Styles but now finds himself locked in a battle for the United States gold with Jeff Hardy.

0:47 Shinsuke Nakamura has some questions he needs answered about Jeff Hardy before their United States title match at Extreme Rules Shinsuke Nakamura has some questions he needs answered about Jeff Hardy before their United States title match at Extreme Rules

Rumours abound of an injury to Hardy, through which he is currently working but from which he would ideally take some rest and recovery time.

Does that pave the way for a first main-roster championship for Nakamura, or will Team Extreme hold on to the strap until the next challenger rises from the field?

For how much longer will Drew McIntyre be happy playing second fiddle to Dolph Ziggler?

Will McIntyre continue to back Ziggler?

Drew McIntyre is proving to be a superb sergeant-at-arms for Dolph Ziggler, but for how much longer will he be happy playing Diesel to The Showoff's Shawn Michaels?

2:35 Drew McIntyre picked up a huge win over Seth Rollins on Raw this week Drew McIntyre picked up a huge win over Seth Rollins on Raw this week

WWE displayed a major show of faith in McIntyre with his win over Seth Rollins on Monday's Raw and he would seem an ideal candidate for an Intercontinental title run.

Unless, of course, the company see him destined for greater things than the beautiful white belt currently held by his mate Ziggler...

Rousey is currently serving a 30-day suspension - but only from Raw

What will Ronda Rousey's involvement be?

Ronda Rousey is currently in the midst of a 30-day suspension, but - crucially - the ban only covers Raw and, like a good babyface, she has not breached it at any point.

She will, however, be in attendance at Extreme Rules, having confirmed she has a front-row ticket for the Raw women's title match between champion Alexa Bliss and challenger Nia Jax.

Rousey's immediate target is likely to be Bliss, but she also has her issues with Jax, and with the match taking place under extreme rules, it will be interesting to see the nature of the former UFC champion's involvement.

WWE champion AJ Styles has held the belt for almost 250 days

Is Styles' title reign about to end?

AJ Styles' WWE title run will pass the 250-day mark at Extreme Rules and take him further up the list of longest-reigning champions.

Unless, that is, he is deposed by Rusev to make it the greatest Rusev Day of all time.

2:09 Rusev believes his opportunity to become WWE champion is long overdue Rusev believes his opportunity to become WWE champion is long overdue

The Bulgarian Brute is finally receiving the push that his momentum and popularity with the crowd deserves, but is this the right time to take the gold from Styles?

With Samoa Joe without a match this Sunday, and likely to be the next title challenger, will we see Styles retain to facilitate a series of contests against one of his oldest foes?