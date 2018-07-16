WWE: Kane breaks ankle at Extreme Rules after backstage attack

0:41 WWE say that X-rays taken on Kane have confirmed that he has suffered a broken ankle. Was it down to this Bludgeon Brothers attack? WWE say that X-rays taken on Kane have confirmed that he has suffered a broken ankle. Was it down to this Bludgeon Brothers attack?

Veteran WWE star Kane broke his ankle at the Extreme Rules event, the company has confirmed.

The 51-year-old was attacked backstage by SmackDown tag-team champions the Bludgeon Brothers prior to his match - alongside Daniel Bryan - for the belts in Pittsburgh.

The WWE official website later confirmed that X-rays have revealed Kane has suffered a broken ankle. No time has been given at this stage for his return.

Kane was back in WWE after making a surprise comeback to SmackDown three weeks ago, where he reunited with Bryan as the popular odd couple duo Team Hell No.

They were given a title match live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night but fell short, with Kane failing to start the match due to injury.

Under his real name Glenn Jacobs, Kane is two weeks away from a major milestone in his political career as he competes in the mayoral race for Knox County in Tennessee.

Jacobs won the Republican nomination for the election and is a strong favourite to become the mayor when the votes are cast on August 2.