WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar to defend title at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar will defend his Universal title at SummerSlam against Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley, it was confirmed on last night's Raw.

Kurt Angle issued an ultimatum that Lesnar must turn up for the episode, agree terms on a title defence, or be stripped of a championship he has held for 470 days, the longest top-tier reign since 1988.

Angle had become increasingly frustrated at the absence of Raw's top champion, who appeared at a UFC event 11 days ago to call out their heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman was at Raw last night, where he stated Lesnar is representing WWE in other sports and that he wants to hold both the Universal and UFC titles.

The winner of next week's match between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will go on to face Lesnar at SummerSlam

Heyman did, however, agree to a title defence at SummerSlam on August 19, and quickly found himself approached by Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Elias, Finn Balor, and Roman Reigns, all of whom claimed to be the top contender to the crown.

Two triple-threat matches were booked and in them Lashley defeated Rollins and Elias and Reigns saw off Balor and McIntyre to set up an Extreme Rules rematch between the pair next week for the right to fight Lesnar.

Bliss to defend against Rousey at SummerSlam

The Raw women's title will also be on the line in New York next month, with Alexa Bliss defending her crown against the red-hot Ronda Rousey.

Rousey violated her Raw suspension - another week was added to it as a result - to attack Bliss and her associate Mickie James.

Angle warned her, however, that if she again breaks her ban, her title opportunity will be revoked.

Strange twist for Banks and Bayley

Sasha Banks and Bayley were back from counselling and back on the same side, teaming up to face Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox.

They were, however, not victorious as Brooke and Fox picked up a disqualification victory after Banks went too far in fighting the pair off of a grounded Bayley.

In the locker room after the match, Banks told a disbelieving Bayley she loves everything she stands for and even went as far as telling her old friend that she loves her in the latest twist to their long-running storyline.