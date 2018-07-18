WWE: New Day issue statement on Hulk Hogan's return to the company

The New Day have issued a statement in response to Hulk Hogan's reinstatement into the WWE Hall of Fame

The New Day have issued a statement in response to the return of Hulk Hogan to WWE's Hall of Fame.

The statement was posted on Kofi Kingston's Twitter account and is signed by all of the group, which also comprises Big E and Xavier Woods.

Hogan was reinstated to the company's Hall of Fame this week three years after he was recorded using a racial slur.

WWE cited Hogan's "numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people" in their decision to bring him back into the fold, and The New Day say they feel "indifferent" about the move and that it will not affect them.

Hulk Hogan was recorded using a racial slur in 2015

"We are writing this simply to provide an answer to the many who have bombarded us with questions on where we stand on the issue," the statement said.

"We preface this statement by emphasizing that this is our own opinion and may not necessarily reflect the opinion of anyone else affected.

"How do we feel? Indifferent. We are not happy, sad or resentful. Who WWE puts into the HOF is totally and completely up to the company and from a career standpoint, there is no argument whether or not Hogan should have his place. We have no problem with his re-induction in the slightest degree. It is impossible to even begin to mention the history of the business without mentioning his name and accolades.

"On a personal level, when someone makes racist and hateful comments about any race or group of people, especially to the degree Hogan made about our people, we find it difficult to simply forget, regardless of how long ago it was, or the situation in which those comments were made.

"But we also do not respond with more feelings of hate. Instead, we just do not associate with the people who convey or have conveyed this negative and hurtful mindset. This instance will be no different. Perhaps if we see him make a genuine effort to change, then maybe our opinion will change with him. Time will tell."