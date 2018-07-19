WWE Sky Sports Lock Up: Extreme Rules verdict, Brock Lesnar, Hulk Hogan and more!

Hulk Hogan's reinstatement to the WWE Hall of Fame was a key talking point on this week's Lock Up podcast

The Sky Sports Lock Up lads give their weekly review of all things WWE, including an Extreme Rules analysis, Hulk Hogan's return and the latest with the Brock Lesnar situation.

Sky Sports WWE editor Jefferson Lake is joined in the studio by ace producer duo Faz and TJ, while Sky Sports News presenter Michael Bridge is back after a week covering Fish O'Mania.

The four horsemen break down all of the matches from the Extreme Rules pay-per-view - and crown a new Predictions Champion after some interesting selections from the team.

They also examine the big news that Hulk Hogan has been reinstated to the company's Hall of Fame and the wider response to that decision, plus there's a deep dive into the situation involving Brock Lesnar and the UFC.

Sasha Banks' confession of love to Bayley on this week's episode of Raw gets the Lock Up analysis treatment, while future opponents for both the red and blue brands' champions are pondered.

So click below to download this week's episode of the only podcast broadcast from within the inner sanctum of WWE's British broadcast partner, Sky Sports!