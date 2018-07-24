WWE to hold all-women Box Office event Evolution in October

2:04 Stephanie McMahon and Triple H gave us exclusive interviews to discuss the announcement and reasons behind the new WWE all-women pay-per-view, 'Evolution' Stephanie McMahon and Triple H gave us exclusive interviews to discuss the announcement and reasons behind the new WWE all-women pay-per-view, 'Evolution'

WWE will hold their first all-women Box Office event - Evolution - in October, Stephanie McMahon has announced.

McMahon, the company's chief brand officer, made the announcement during the live transmission of Raw on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Hall of Fame members Trish Stratus and Lita have been confirmed for the event, which takes place at the Nassau Coliseum in New York on October 28.

WWE staged the first women's Royal Rumble earlier this year

Every women's title in the company will be on the line, which means championship matches from Raw, SmackDown, NXT and NXT UK will take place at the event.

The finals of the all-women's tournament the Mae Young Classic will also feature at the event.

"This unprecedented event marks another milestone in WWE's women's evolution," said McMahon. "These athletic, talented women will showcase to the world that they alone can steal the show and continue to break down barriers."

In January, the women's Royal Rumble match was the main event at the Box Office event of the same name and the following month there was a women's Elimination Chamber match for the first time in WWE history.

At WrestleMania, the match which saw McMahon and Triple H team up to take on Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle was rated the best of the night, and is a match-of-the-year contender.