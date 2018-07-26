WWE News

News

AJ Styles weighs in on Brock Lesnar's part-time status

Last Updated: 26/07/18 3:53pm
4:54
Paul Heyman reveals Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's plans for his future in WWE
Paul Heyman reveals Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's plans for his future in WWE

AJ Styles has had a stranglehold over the WWE title since last November that has seen seen him flourish as the main man on SmackDown.

On the other hand, Universal champion Brock Lesnar made the last defence of his title at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia against Roman Reigns.

Much has been made of Lesnar's part-time schedule with WWE that has seen The Beast flirt with a potential return to the UFC in the near future.

Talking to Ringside Collectibles, Styles explained why Lesnar's part-time schedule is not an issue for him and in fact, Lesnar's star power is all that matters in his opinion.

"Well, you know what? I don't care what anybody says," Styles said. "Brock Lesnar is what we call 'a draw'. People come see Brock Lesnar and the fact he's not wrestled - that's on WWE. That's on Kurt Angle and anybody else that has anything to do with it.

Brock Lesnar survived AJ Styles' test at Survivor Series last year in a 'champion vs champion' match
Brock Lesnar survived AJ Styles' test at Survivor Series last year in a 'champion vs champion' match

"I do what I do. I'm a fighting champion. I'm going to defend my championship. I'm going to give my championship the respect that it deserves. So I can't say much about Brock Lesnar. All I can do is keep doing what I'm doing."

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Sky Sports Lock Up

Extreme Rules reaction!

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Pass

Watch the Premier League for just £7.99.

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

©2018 Sky UK