AJ Styles weighs in on Brock Lesnar's part-time status

AJ Styles has had a stranglehold over the WWE title since last November that has seen seen him flourish as the main man on SmackDown.

On the other hand, Universal champion Brock Lesnar made the last defence of his title at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia against Roman Reigns.

Much has been made of Lesnar's part-time schedule with WWE that has seen The Beast flirt with a potential return to the UFC in the near future.

Talking to Ringside Collectibles, Styles explained why Lesnar's part-time schedule is not an issue for him and in fact, Lesnar's star power is all that matters in his opinion.

"Well, you know what? I don't care what anybody says," Styles said. "Brock Lesnar is what we call 'a draw'. People come see Brock Lesnar and the fact he's not wrestled - that's on WWE. That's on Kurt Angle and anybody else that has anything to do with it.

Brock Lesnar survived AJ Styles' test at Survivor Series last year in a 'champion vs champion' match

"I do what I do. I'm a fighting champion. I'm going to defend my championship. I'm going to give my championship the respect that it deserves. So I can't say much about Brock Lesnar. All I can do is keep doing what I'm doing."