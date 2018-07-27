Elias challenges The Rock to a musical battle

3:23 Elias serenades the WWE Universe before his No Disqualification Match against Braun Strowman. Elias serenades the WWE Universe before his No Disqualification Match against Braun Strowman.

WWE superstar Elias has a lot to be happy about right now.

With the release of his debut album "Walk with Elias" hitting all music platforms, Elias has challenged Hollywood megastar The Rock to a musical battle.

The Rock is no stranger to live musical performances on WWE television himself and once treated fans to weekly "Rock Concerts" on Raw in 2003.

Speaking to Complex to promote his new album, Elias was in no doubt that he could show The Rock up if it came to a musical confrontation.

"The Rock showed up, he did a song or two here and there maybe did a half dozen times or something like that in his life but he never did what I do. Which like a said, I'm on there (Raw) every single week, millions around the world every week, 10s of thousands of people every single week - The Rock cannot do what I can," he told Complex.

The Rock may have to take Elias up on his challenge to end the debate of who the better live performer is

"People have thrown out the idea of a challenge, a sing-off or some sort of guitar-off. Rock, if you're out there and you hear this and you're listening, you're welcome to come and 'Walk with Elias' whenever you want to.

"The offer is out there, I'd like to put all the speculation to rest on who's better - let me put you in your place - come on out, 'Walk with Elias', I'll show you how it's done."