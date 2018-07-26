WWE Sky Sports Lock Up: Triple H and Stephanie McMahon exclusive, WWE Evolution and more!

The newly announced all-women's pay-per-view 'WWE Evolution' was a talking point on this week's Lock Up podcast

The Sky Sports Lock Up team give their weekly review of all things WWE, including the news regarding 'WWE Evolution', and a recap of the latest action from Raw and SmackDown.

On this week's episode, the team listen to Emma Paton's exclusive interviews with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Anton, Faz, TJ and Emma also discuss the importance of the newly announced all-women's pay-per-view 'WWE Evolution', and react to the news Stephanie broke to Sky Sports that a women's tag team division will be introduced at some point in the near future.

The team also dissected this week's action-packed Raw and SmackDown shows, as they look ahead to how next month's SummerSlam is shaping up.

So click below to download this week's episode of the only podcast broadcast from within the inner sanctum of WWE's British broadcast partner, Sky Sports!