WWE SmackDown: Charlotte Flair added to SummerSlam title match

Charlotte Flair will compete for the SmackDown women's title match at SummerSlam against Carmella and Becky Lynch.

Flair was added to the match after a non-title victory over current champion Carmella on Tuesday night's SmackDown, meaning the Brooklyn battle for the belt - live on Sky Sports Box Office on August 19 - will be under triple threat rules.

She had earlier interrupted an attempted attack by Carmella on Becky Lynch, notably hitting the champion with a Bexploder - Lynch's trademark modified suplex - to run off the champion.

Lynch did not look pleased that her long-time friend will be in contention for a title she has not held for more than two years and that could become a problem for the Lass Kicker.

The Bar take step closer to title match

In a superb match which had the crowd on their feet, The Bar defeated The Usos to move on to the next stage of the tag-team tournament to establish the Bludgeon Brothers' opponents for SummerSlam.

Cesaro picked off Jimmy with a European uppercut and Sheamus got his knees up on Jey as they looked to attempt their double splash, Sheamus registering the pin for the victory.

They will now go on to face The New Day next week for the right to fight for the titles in Brooklyn.

Joe delivers incredible Styles promo

The title match between Samoa Joe and WWE champion AJ Styles at SummerSlam is regarded by many as a dream match and therefore almost doesn't require any build-up at all.

But that didn't stop Joe superbly delivering a deeply vitriolic verbal attack on Styles this week, which blurred the lines between reality and storyline.

Joe suggested Styles has neglected his duties as a father by being WWE champion - and with all of the touring it entails - and that he would help him to redress that balance by relieving him of the belt later this month.