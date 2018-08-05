Jefferson Lake
Samoa Joe: AJ Styles match at SummerSlam is biggest of my career
Last Updated: 05/08/18 7:01am
Samoa Joe is happy to call his SummerSlam showdown with WWE champion AJ Styles the biggest of his career.
The two have enjoyed a long rivalry throughout their careers, appearing in several excellent matches in other companies over the past 15 years.
However, the match at SummerSlam - live on Sky Sports Box Office on August 19 - will be the first high-profile meeting of the duo at a major WWE event, and Joe knows it represents a big chance for him.
"Sure, yes," he said when asked if it was the biggest match of his career. "Of course, I'm fighting for the WWE championship at SummerSlam.
"It's a great opportunity for me. I've been in big matches before but it's been with four other goons but this is one-on-one and we'll find out what's what."
A match between Styles and Joe - two of the highest-rated in-ring talents in WWE today - is seen by many as a 'dream match' but despite that weight of expectation, he is very confident they will deliver a great contest.
"There's no pressure whatsoever but only because I understand the capabilities of the people involved," he told Sky Sports.
"I mean, I'm looking forward to it. I know potentially what could go down in that ring and it's all about getting ready for game day now and making it happen."