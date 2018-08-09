WWE: Ronda Rousey wants WrestleMania main event

3:18 Ronda Rousey fights for the WWE Raw women's title on Sky Sports Box Office on August 19 Ronda Rousey fights for the WWE Raw women's title on Sky Sports Box Office on August 19

Ronda Rousey says one of her main goals in WWE is to feature in a main-event match at WrestleMania.

The former UFC champion competes in her first WWE title match at SummerSlam on August 19, taking on Alexa Bliss for the Raw women's championship live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Rousey is no stranger to the spotlight, having been in the main-event match on six UFC pay-per-views and the co-main event on two others, and wants to replicate that in what would be the first women's match to go on last in the biggest pro wrestling show of the year.

Rousey enjoyed a superb debut at this year's WrestleMania

"It's definitely a goal of mine to be one of the first women to headline WrestleMania," Rousey said in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"But who that would be against or even if that would be a possibility is yet to be seen."

Rousey made a big impression in her appearance at this year's WrestleMania, teaming with Kurt Angle to defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a match many regarded as the best of the night.

But the best part of the night came after the match for Rousey, because she was able to share the moment with her family.

"The most memorable moment of WrestleMania was right after I won," said Rousey. "I was looking around trying to find my husband and our two boys in the stands.

"When I did, being able to tell them I love them and share that moment with them was one of the best memories I have because, despite all my previous successes, this was the first time I had my own family there to share it with me."