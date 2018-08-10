WWE News

News

Jefferson Lake

WWE Editor @jeffersonlake

Samoa Joe says he wasn't waiting on call to sign for WWE

Last Updated: 10/08/18 6:02am
3:21
Samoa Joe has been a pro wrestler for 18 years - but only in WWE for 18 months
Samoa Joe has been a pro wrestler for 18 years - but only in WWE for 18 months

Samoa Joe insists the prospect of never signing for WWE was not something which weighed heavily on his shoulders.

Joe is a week away from a match which he happily calls the biggest of his career - the WWE title clash with AJ Styles at SummerSlam, which comes 18 months after he moved to the main roster from NXT.

The 39-year-old was denied the chance to compete at WrestleMania earlier this year due to injury and his other appearances in 'big four' pay-per-views have been in multi-man matches.

How to book WWE SummerSlam

Everything you need to know to see WWE SummerSlam live on Sky Sports!

Prior to his stint in NXT, Joe developed a reputation as one of the best wrestlers outside of WWE through excellent programs with wrestlers such as CM Punk, Kurt Angle and Styles himself.

His career began in 2000 and while he admits to doubts he would ever make the move to WWE, it was not a situation over which he lost a great deal of sleep.

"It wasn't a doubt that I wrestled with," he told Sky Sports. "Was it a doubt? Sure, but it wasn't something I was sitting at home worrying about.

Live WWE Late Night Smackdown

August 15, 2018, 1:00am

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

"I've always made my opportunities, I've never been one to wait for them and sit around waiting for something to happen. I've always sought them out.

"It was the same thing with WWE. There were a lot of people making the connection and we came to a great agreement."

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Sky Sports Lock Up

SummerSlam build-up continues

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Pass

Watch the Premier League for just £7.99.

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

©2018 Sky UK